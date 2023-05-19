Launch Credit Union is hosting a free after-hours event for those wishing to buy or sell a home in 2023. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Launch Credit Union’s Edgewater branch located at 2810 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater. Anyone who is interested in buying, selling or investing in real estate is invited to attend.
“We are excited to provide one-on-one professional advice,” says Jennifer Weis, Launch Credit Union vice president of Real Estate Business Development.
“Our team of experts will be available to answer all your questions. Our preferred Realtor, Barbara Remington, a local inspector, title company, and a homeowner’s insurance agent will all be on hand to give you up to date information in their area of expertise. Plus, you’ll find out how you can get cash back in your pocket by using our Preferred Realtor Program.”
Appetizers and beverages will be served, and attendees can enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card.
There is no cost to attend, and you do not need to be a Launch member, but pre-registration is required, and space is limited.
Pre-register at launchcu.com/events/homeowner-university-edgewater.
