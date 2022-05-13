LaVon Rushing Band performs May 14 in Daytona

The City of Daytona Beach is hosting free concerts in May at Daisy Stocking Park, 550 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. in Daytona Beach. Food and drink vendors will be onsite during the concerts. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed.
The next one is Saturday, May 14 featuring the LaVon Rushing Band. The band will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. as part of the Midtown Music Concert Series
Rushing, a bassist, has performed and worked with many artists including Natalie Cole, Ali Woodson (Temptations) Brian Littrell (Backstreet Boys), Jordan Knight (New Kids on the Block), Hilary Duff, Marvin Sapp, Marvin Winans, Steve Cropper, Guitar Shorty, Kevin Cossom, 50 Cent and Disney (with The Tropicals, Cyber Groove, Joyful Gospel Chorus, and I4 Band).
He also served several years as musical director for the B.B King All Star Band in Orlando.
The Midtown Music Concert Series sponsors includes New York Life Insurance Company, U-Store Daytona Beach, VITAS and VyStar Credit Union.
For more information and the full concert series schedule, visit www.codb. us/MidtownMusic.
