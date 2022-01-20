Learn about solar astronomy at the DeLand Library

Once worshiped as a deity, the sun is an ever-changing, hot ball of plasma that produces enough energy to sustain life on Earth. And now, you can get a close-up look at this heavenly body.
Join Derek Demeter, director of the Emil Buehler Planetarium, for a free telescope viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 22, outside the DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. Participants will see solar flares, sunspots, plumes of superheated gas erupting from the surface, and more. Reservations are not required. For more information, call the library at 386-822-6430.
