Kimberly Jenkins Boehm, a functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner, will discuss stress and hormone imbalances at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway.
Attendees will learn how diet, rest, exercise, stress reduction and supplements can maintain optimal health while hormone imbalances can be related to osteoporosis, PMS, fatigue, premature aging, hot flashes, weight gain, emotional fragility, loss of libido, insomnia and more.
Boehm is a retired nurse and the health director of Functional Health Group in Hanover County, Virginia. She has written articles for Reader’s Digest and is an expert panel guest for various podcasts and live events.
Reservations are not required for this free program.
For more information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.