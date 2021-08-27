Would you like to do business with Volusia County Government, but don’t know where to begin? Get some tips from Volusia County’s Purchasing and Contracts Division during two upcoming webinars.
The webinars will be presented on GoToWebinar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
County employees will demonstrate how to register as a vendor; explain how to submit bids, proposals and quotes; and discuss state and local ordinances relevant to working with the county. They also will explain the information channels avail- able to vendors and answer questions.
To register for the Sept. 15 session, visit https://tinyurl.com/az4er62z. To register for the Sept. 16 session, visit https://tinyurl.com/w27ep79u. Registrants will receive a confirmation email explaining how to join the webinar.
For more information, call 386-736- 5935, ext. 12490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.