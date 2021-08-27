Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.