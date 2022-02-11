Local racing history will be on display at the 11th annual Historic North Turn Legends Beach Parade, which begins at noon Saturday, Feb. 12, in Ponce Inlet. Race car staging will start at 8 a.m. on the beach behind the North Turn Restaurant, 4511 S. Atlantic Ave.
Spectators can take a step back in time to 1936, when race cars first competed on Ponce Inlet’s welcoming beach and imagine what the drivers felt as they flew around the north and south turn sand banks with sea spray hitting the windshield. The track ran due south for two miles on A1A. Drivers then accessed the beach at the South Turn, went two miles on the hard-packed beach surface, and turned away from the beach at the North Turn, now the site of the North Turn Restaurant.
Parking is available at Toronita Park, 4200 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet. Complimentary shuttle service will be provided to and from Racing’s North Turn, the 7/11 at 4618 S. Atlantic Ave., and Jerry’s Tiki Bar at 33 Inlet Harbor Road.
For more information, email Northturnbeachparade@gmail.com.
