Teens in grades 6-12 can take part in Volusia County Public Library’s first ever Teen Winter Beanstack Challenge. Starting Dec. 1, teens can visit www.volusialibrary.org/ teens to participate in the challenge.
Teens will log on to earn badges for individual activities they complete, which will earn them chances to win a raffle prize. Each activity is fun and unique, ranging from finding a secret word to completing a virtual escape challenge. Logging minutes spent reading will also earn badges.
This program will run from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31.
Registration and more information will be available at www.volusialibrary.org/teens and at all library branches beginning Dec. 1.
