The Volusia County Public Library system is celebrating its 60th anniversary of being an official federal documents depository library for the Government Publishing Office.
So, what does this mean for county residents? They can stop by any of the county’s 14 library branches and request free access to historical and current documents from all three branches of the federal government in print and electronic formats. Librarians can help patrons navigate the documents.
The public is invited to a celebration at noon Monday, Sept. 18, at Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway. Staff will explain the program, and District 2 County Council Member Matt Reinhart will present a proclamation honoring staff for providing open access to federal documents.
Access to documents is available at https://www.volusialibrary.org.
