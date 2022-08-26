Port Orange resident Larry Murphy will portray Thurgood Marshall during a one-man play about the life of Thurgood Marshall at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle.
Marshall was a civil rights lawyer who used the courts to fight Jim Crow laws and dismantle segregation in the United States. He became the nation’s first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice in 1967 and served until his death in 1991. He’s best known for arguing the historic 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case, in which the Supreme Court declared “separate but equal” unconstitutional in public schools.
The play, written by George Stevens Jr., is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing, New York City.
Reservations are not required for this free presentation, but seating may be limited.
For more information, call the library at 386-322- 5152, option 4.
