Local Black Nurses Association hosts scholarship luncheon

The Annual Daytona Beach Black Nurses Association (BNA) Scholarship Luncheon was held on April 24.
The Daytona Beach BNA is comprised of Licensed Practical Nurses, Registered Nurses and Advanced Practice Nurses in Volusia and Flagler counties. There are over 75 nurses both active and retired who are members and provide services throughout the community.
A $500 scholarship was awarded to Lafawn Williams. She is currently studying to be an LPN at Daytona State College. The Halifax Health Foundation provided these scholarship funds. A meal, venue and gift were provided by Halifax Health.
The Black Nurses Association provides a forum for nurses to determine the needs of minorities in the community and implement health promotion and prevention services.
According to Sharon James, RN and current chapter president, “Halifax Health has been here year after year supporting Daytona Beach Black Nurses Association and as our relationship continues to flourish, we expect to see more nurses with motivation to pursue their education and provide dedication to an awesome organization such as Halifax Health.”
Joe Petrock, executive director of Halifax Health Foundation, commented, “We are so fortunate to have an organization in the community, like the BNA, that is so committed to furthering the education around quality healthcare in all our communities. The foundation is pleased to partner to provide these scholarships to deserving students right where we live.’’
