Local girl celebrates quinceanera

Emani E. Hayes’ quinceanera, a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, was held on June 25 in Holly Hill. The purpose of a quinceanera is to mark the passage from youth into womanhood and symbolizes a transition into maturity life through ceremony and celebration. Emani is heading into 10th grade at Spruce Creek High School and her favorite subject is English. She loves to dance and is passionate about helping others.
