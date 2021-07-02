Local girl celebrates quinceanera

Emani Hayes is shown with her father, Edward H. Hayes, IV.
Local girl celebrates quinceanera

Emani’s court – Clinique Maddox, Shylala Watson and Emily Mompremier.
Local girl celebrates quinceanera

Emani Hayes’ family and friends attend the ceremony.

Emani E. Hayes’ quinceanera, a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, was held on June 25 in Holly Hill. The purpose of a quinceanera is to mark the passage from youth into womanhood and symbolizes a transition into maturity life through ceremony and celebration. Emani is heading into 10th grade at Spruce Creek High School and her favorite subject is English. She loves to dance and is passionate about helping others.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.