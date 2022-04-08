Volusia County Public Library’s six regional branches will begin serving up culinary literacy to families this spring.
The Recipe and Reads: Family Culinary Labs will provide comprehensive culinary literacy programs that include such things as hands-on demonstrations of food and nutritional literacy; food acquisition methods; food handling, hygiene and safety; and consumer cost-saving techniques and meal stretching.
The labs will be in the regional library branches in Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach, DeLand and Deltona.
Each of the labs may include use of fully stocked mobile kitchen carts with educational materials that include books addressing issues such as food safety, meal preparation on a budget and how-to cookbooks for parents, children and teenagers.
Here’s a sampling of some of the programs that will be popping up in April:
Pan fried chicken: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle
Rainbow crunch wraps: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
Applesauce: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library Garden chili: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
Registration is required. Call the library branch or visit the library’s online calendar at https://volusialibrary.evanced.info/signup/List. Additional programs are listed on the website.
The culinary programs will continue through August.
This project was funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services.
