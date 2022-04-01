The Volusia County Public Library is working to help build awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefit that will help lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service.
The following library branches will host presentations by FCC consumer experts who will share information about the program:
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
- 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle
- 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
- 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.
- 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway
- 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
- 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at the John H. Dickerson Heritage Public Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to a $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying tribal lands.
It also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
A household is eligible if one member meets at least one of these criteria:
- Has an income that is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines
- Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline
- Participates in one of several tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard) Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision
- Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.
Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP.
For more information about Volusia County Public Library programs, visit https://volusialibrary.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.