The Daytona Beach Section of NCNW, Inc., will celebrate the life, contributions and legacy of founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune just in time for her birthday through a series of free, virtual events.
“It’s time to celebrate. July 10 marks her 146th birthday, and we are hosting a virtual celebration on July 7th, 8th and 9th at 7 p.m. each evening,” said Dr. Connie Rivers Mitchell, chairwoman of the event.
The public is invited to attend the virtual events. Interested person should RSVP on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/ DBNCNWBETHUNEBIRTHDAY21 soon because seating is first registered, first served, Mitchell said. Tickets are free.
Free prizes, giveaways and a list of activities and events to continue the celebration for the month of July will be available for all registered participants.
