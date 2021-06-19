Lucas foundation awards scholarships to three seniors

The Harold V. Lucas, Jr. Foundation has awarded $1000 scholarships to three local high school seniors.
Volusia County high schools on the east side of the county were invited to nominate one student for each of the following categories: Scholar, Athlete and Citizen. The following students were chosen as the winners: Cydney Pearl Wright of Mainland High School, John Christopher Manalo of Spruce Creek High School and Perry M. Williams IV of Seabreeze High School.
Wright is the recipient of the Foundation’s Scholar Award. She is the Main- land High School Class of 2021 Salutatorian, National Honor Society District Vice President, 2020 Christopher Manalo Perry Williams IV Mainland High School Heisman Award Scholarship Winner, Advanced Placement Scholar Distinction and she is also a superior athlete who holds many local and state track records. She will be attending Stanford University this fall.
Manalo is the recipient of the Foundation’s Athlete Award. He was the 2021 Spruce Creek Varsity Basketball Captain, 2020 District Runner Up, 6th Man Award Recipient, Florida All-State All-Academic Team, Most Valuable Player 2019, Scholar-Athlete 2019 and a graduate of Spruce Creek’s International Baccalaureate Pro- gram. He will be attending Florida State University this fall.
Williams is the recipient of the Foundation’s Citizen Award. He overcame a horrific incident last year that almost cost him his life. Not only did he overcome academic and health obstacles himself, he helped others overcome them too. He volunteered nearly 400 hours this year alone. Williams will be attending Mid America Nazarene University.
The Harold V. Lucas Jr. Foundation, Inc. is a Daytona Beach-based tax-exempt organization. Lucas is a Korean War veteran and served as a teacher, administrator and coach in the Daytona Beach area for over 50 years.
The foundation’s mission is to provide support to the historical and cultural development of the Daytona Beach Mid- town community while continuing Lucas’ legacy of education, athletics, service, leadership, and philanthropy with a commitment to honor the past and contribute to the future.
For more information about the foundation, visit hvlucas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.