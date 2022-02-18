Lucas Foundation event takes place on Feb. 19

The Harold V. Lucas, Jr. Foundation, Inc. will host its second annual Black History Celebration at The Lucas Center, 718 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
There will also be a historical marker revealed at the site where Lucas’ childhood home stood.
All attendees are required to wear a mask. The event will also air live on the foundation’s Facebook page at www. facebook.com/HVLFoundation.
Jada Wright-Greene, author of “Florida’s Historic African American Homes,’’ will be the guest speaker. Lucas also will give remarks.
