The Second Annual Harold V. Lucas, Jr. Foundation Gala (a.k.a. Lucas Fall Ball) will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, 100 N. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach.
This year’s event will be a semi-formal attire dinner and dance. The Community Icon Award will go the: Dr. Joyce Cusack, retired elected officials; Volusia County Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood; and Lynn Thompson, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame inductee.
The foundation is a Daytona Beach-based not-for-profit formed in 2020 and the ball helps full fulfill its vision to “Honor the Past, Enhance the Present, and Contribute to the Future.”
Harold V. Lucas, Jr., is a lifelong resident of Daytona Beach, a Korean War veteran, and former educator, coach and college administrator.
For more information about the Community Icon Award honorees, the event details, and to purchase tickets, visit www. hvlucas.org/fall-ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.