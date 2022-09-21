Ajai Harrell’s one-yard score with 2:31 remaining lifted Mainland High School to a 22-16 win over Flagler Palm Coast High School at Daytona Stadium on Monday.
Harrell also had a touchdown catch and caught a two-point conversion for the Buccaneers.
The start of the game was delayed for about an hour and 17 minutes due to lighting.
It was originally set to be played on Sept. 1 but was rescheduled due to inclement weather that day.
Demarcus Creecy threw for 280 yards with two touchdowns for Mainland.
Marcus Mitchell ran for two touchdowns for the FPC Bulldogs.
D.J. Murray and Ethan Roland also stood out for Flagler Palm Coast.
Thus far this season, the Mainland Bucs and FPC Bulldogs have been two of the best local teams.
Both teams should make runs at district titles and the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.