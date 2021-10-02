In the biggest and oldest local rivalry, Mainland topped Seabreeze 35-22 at Municipal Stadium last night.
The game also had national spotlight on the Greatest American Rivalry Series presented by the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Mainland Buccaneers rode a strong running game, opportunistic defense and made enough plays.
“We’re always going to play defense. We showed up tonight and made some plays. They scored some points, but we made some plays,” said Travis Roland, Mainland’s head football coach.
The Sandcrabs had a potent passing attack but committed five turnovers and missed too many opportunities.
“When you’re playing against a good team you can’t have that. You know on a lot of those opportunities we stopped ourselves,” said Patrick Brown, Seabreeze’s head coach.
Isaiah Gordon ran for over 160 yards with two scores for the Bucs and was named the MVP for the Greatest American Rivalry Series.
“It feels good. It’s a big win. We were confident coming into this game. I was confident in my O-line, and they were able to give us some running room,” responded Gordon.
Jonathan Campbell had a big game as well; he ran for a touchdown and also had an interception on defense, garnering the game’s traditional MVP honor.
“It was a big win. We’re working and getting better every day. We just focus every week. We never give up and always want to finish every week,” noted Campbell.
Seabreeze was deep in Mainland territory about to score just before halftime.
Toma Pouncy Jr. was stuffed on a run, and it looked like the play was dead with forward progress, but the referees didn’t blow a whistle.
Mainland’s Kalyb Evans stripped the ball away and sprinted 90 plus yards for the score.
“It was a very big play. We’re taught to play until the whistle is blown. I saw my opportunity and made a big play by causing a turnover. It’s what we needed,” Evans said.
At halftime, Mainland led 28-14.
“That was the biggest play of the game. We couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Roland.
Brown added, “That was a 14-point swing. We’ve got to take care of the football. You can’t have that.”
Also contributing to Mainland’s ground attack was Jordan Porter, who ran for a score and Eddie Whipple.
Blake Boda threw for over 300 yards with two touchdowns for the Sandcrabs.
Sam Gonzalez and Peyton Schofield had touchdown catches and Pouncy ran for a score for Seabreeze.
Dimitri Campbell also did it all on both sides of the ball for Seabreeze.
Mainland (2-3) travels to Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin on Oct. 7. Seabreeze (2-4) hosts Father Lopez on Oct. 8.
Mainland has now won 11 straight in this series.
The game was played without a scoreboard, which is being replaced by a new one featuring a jumbotron. It will be ready for Bethune-Cookman University’s homecoming on Oct. 9.
Tommy Bunch (Seabreeze) and Nick Antoine (Mainland) were presented with scholar athlete awards for the Greatest American Rivalry Series.
OTHER PREP SCORES
Lake Marry 44, DeLand 20
Father Lopez 49, Wolfson 8
First Academy 74, Halifax 6
Spruce Creek, 51, Lyman 0
Lake Minneola 23, New Smyrna Beach 6
Oviedo 26, Flagler Palm Coast 14
Deltona 29, Atlantic 0 (Thursday)
