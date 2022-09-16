The Volusia County Environmental, Cultural, Historical and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Grants-In-Aid program is kicking off the fall 2022 grant cycle with a mandatory workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
All prospective applicants must attend the workshop to be eligible to apply. Applicants may attend in person or virtually.
The in-person workshop will be held in the second-floor training room of the Volusia County Historic Courthouse, 125 W. New York Ave., DeLand. A link to register and attend virtually is posted at www.volusia. org/echo.
ECHO funding is awarded through a competitive application process and is for the acquisition, restoration, construction or improvement of projects to be used for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes for public use.
Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporations, municipal governments within Volusia County and departments of Volusia County Government.
Technical, or first-draft, applications are due Nov. 10.
For more information regarding the ECHO program, visit www.volusia.org/echo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.