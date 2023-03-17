The Southeast Volusia Manufacturing and Technology Coalition will once again team up with the cities of New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Oak Hill, and CareerSource Flagler/Volusia to host a job fair on Wednesday, March 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Brannon Center at 105 S. Riverside Drive.
Job seekers hoping to make a fresh start, find better opportunities, or explore a new career path will find numerous employers at the event. Summer jobs and internships may also be available for student attendees.
A variety of public and private sector employees will be recruiting to fill immediate openings in a wide range of industries. Those planning to attend should be prepared for on-thespot interviews.
Job seekers do not have to register and may attend the event free of charge.
For more information, contact Economic Development Director Christopher Edwards at cedwards@cityofnsb.com or 386-279-2497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.