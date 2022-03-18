Mary Fears to discuss slave quilting

Step into history and celebrate National Quilting Day with Mary Fears at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway.
Fears – a storyteller, Civil War reenactor and author – will portray the fictional character Clara Cotton as she tells the stories of slave quilting through the early 20th century. Replica quilts of the era will be available for viewing.
Reservations are not required for this free program. For more information, call the library at 386-257-6036, option 4.
