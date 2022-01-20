The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) will host a community forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 in Daytona Beach to educate and inform minority communities about the use of medical marijuana and the consequences of the unlawful use of marijuana.
The forum will be held at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m.
The MMERI forum provides community members with an opportunity to engage in a two-way conversation with stakeholders. Attendees can ask questions and get answers from a diverse panel that includes a medical marijuana treatment physician, the clergy, legal professional, and local police.
“We receive such gratitude from the public for our forums as an excellent way of getting to the heart of sharing the information in Florida’s minority communities,” said MMERI Director Patricia Green-Powell, Ph.D.
For more information, visit the website at MMERI.FAMU.edu.
