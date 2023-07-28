Following the positive response and resident turnout in the first three meetings of the Transform386 Community Engagement Series held in Ormond Beach, DeLand and Deltona, Volusia County has added another meeting.
The series, aimed at gathering insights and feedback for the Transform386 recovery program, will now feature a meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle.
In addition to the new meeting, there are two more meetings, as previously scheduled, to take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
- Thursday, July 27, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway
- Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway
The county received a grant of $328.9 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to lead the Transform386 initiative, which is focused on restoring and revitalizing the community after Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact.
Survey available
The engagement series aims to obtain feedback on proposed projects or programs that will best serve the community’s ongoing disaster recovery needs. Residents’ input will be crucial in allocating funds toward areas such as infrastructure restoration, housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation, with priority given to assisting low to moderate-income households.
In addition to the community meetings, an unmet needs survey is available at https://www.transform386.org, which will be available until midnight Friday, Aug. 4.
The feedback received during the engagement series, including the meetings and surveys, will be used to draft an Action Plan outlining the intended use of the funds. The draft plan is expected to be published in August or September and will undergo a 30-day public comment period and a public hearing.
Upon review and approval by the Volusia County Council, the plan will be submitted to HUD for the final green light. The county is optimistic that all parties will approve the plan by the end of 2023.
For more information about the Transform386 initiative or to arrange a presentation for your community or organization, visit https://www.transform386.org, email transform386@ volusia.org, or call 386-943-7029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.