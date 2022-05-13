American Legion Orange Baker Post 187 is set to host this year’s Memorial Day event in cooperation with the City of DeLand and area veterans’ organizations.
The commemoration will begin at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day in the Veterans Park and Gardens section of Bill Dreggors Park. The park is located at 230 North Stone Street in DeLand.
The City of DeLand Fire Department Honor Guard will be presenting the colors while Marine Corps League Detachment 1144 will offer the rifle salute to the fallen.
Speakers will include DeLand Mayor Robert Apgar in his final Memorial Day event as mayor and guest speaker William C. Feyk, Brigadier General, U.S. Army (Retired) and his topic will be “Service, Sacrifice and Remembrance.’’
The military collections held within the DeLand Memorial Hospital and Veterans Museum will be available for a free tour immediately after the event which should run about 45 minutes.
For more information, contact Rev. Willie Branch, Commander at Alpost187fl@gmail. com or Vice Commander Rasheeda Denning at amerlegionpost187@gmail.com.
