Midtown Music Concert series begins in April at Daisy Stocking Park

The City of Daytona Beach is hosting the Midtown Music Concert Series beginning Saturday, April 9, at Daisy Stocking Park at 550 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The free concert series will showcase the best local bands from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on select Saturday nights through September. Food and drink vendors will be onsite during the concerts. These bands are scheduled to perform during the concert series:
April 9: The Love Band
The Love Band originated on the campus of Bethune-Cookman University with its members being former students. The band has performed in the Bahamas, NASCAR events, Budweiser-sponsored events, music festivals, private galas, colleges and universities.
May 14: LaVon Rushing Band
Bassist LaVon Rushing has performed and worked with many artists including Natalie Cole, Ali Woodson (The Temptations) Brian Littrell (Backstreet Boys), Jordan Knight (New Kids on the Block), Hilary Duff, Marvin Sapp, Marvin Winans, Steve Cropper, Guitar Shorty, Kevin Cossom, 50 Cent and Disney (with The Tropicals, Cyber Groove, Joyful Gospel Chorus, and I4 Band). He also served several years as musical director for the B.B King All Star Band in Orlando.
June 11: Dante’s Pride
Dante’s Pride will be performing a mixture of R&B and pop music at this performance.
July 9: The Groov
The Groov will be performing smooth jazz, R&B, reggae and pop music at this performance.
Aug. 13: 7 Street Band
Established in 2008, the 7 Street Band has spent more than a decade touring throughout Florida and south Georgia. They have three female singers, who combined have a vocal range that covers many artists including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Shania Twain, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Alannah Myles. They are known for performing timeless hits from a wide range of genres and artists.
Sept. 17: Franchise Players
Franchise Players featuring Andrew Luv will be performing a blend of soul, pop, smooth jazz, hip hop and more at this performance.
Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed.
This year’s sponsors of the Midtown Music Concert Series include VyStar Credit Union and U-Store, Daytona Beach.
For more information, visit www.codb.us/MidtownMusic.
