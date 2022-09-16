Midtown Music Concert Series concludes Sept. 17 at Cypress Park

A night of music is scheduled at Cypress Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, as the City of Daytona Beach-sponsored Midtown Music Concert Series concludes with a performance at 7:30 p.m. by The Franchise Players.
The group, featuring Andrew Luv, blends elements of soul, pop, smooth jazz, hip hop and more for a unique musical experience.
Cypress Park is located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. Food and drink vendors will be onsite during the concert. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed.
This year’s sponsors of the Midtown Music Concert Series include New York Life Insurance, VITAS, VyStar Credit Union and U-Store Self Storage.
For more information, visit www.codb.us/MidtownMusic.
