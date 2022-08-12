Midtown Music Concert Series continues Saturday night at Cypress Park

Enjoy a night of music at Cypress Park on Saturday as the City of Daytona Beach’s Midtown Music Concert Series continues with a performance by the 7 Street Band at 7:30 p.m.
Established in 2008, the 7 Street Band has three talented female singers, who combined have a vocal range that covers many artists including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Shania Twain, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Alannah Myles.
Cypress Park is located at 981 George W. Ingram Blvd. Food and drink vendors will be onsite during the concert. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed.
This year’s sponsors of the Midtown Music Concert Series include New York Life Insurance, VITAS, VyStar Credit Union and U-Store, Daytona Beach.
For more information, visit www.codb.us/MidtownMusic.
