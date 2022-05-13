The City of Daytona Beach Shores will honor veterans and active military personnel at its annual Armed Forces Day Ceremony & Picnic at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Veterans Park, located behind the Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive, Daytona Beach Shores.
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Jake Johannson will be the keynote speaker, with music provided by the Navy Band Southeast Brass Quintet. The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety Honor Guard will present the colors.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited; bring your own chair. Lunch will be served inside the Shores Community Center after the ceremony.
“We love our veterans and military personnel, and the Armed Forces Day ceremony is one way we pay tribute to them,” said Daytona Beach Shores Mayor Nancy Miller. “We dedicated our Veterans Park and also became a Purple Heart City in 2019, and we are blessed to have such a beautiful space for honoring those who have sacrificed and given us so much. I invite everyone to join us May 21 for this moving, patriotic ceremony.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.