The John H. Dickerson Heritage Library in Daytona Beach sustained significant damage from Hurricane Ian and is closed until further notice. However, a new modular unit is available to provide services.
The modular unit is in the parking lot of the John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. It will not be open on the weekends.
Residents will be able to enjoy many of the services available at other library branches, such as internet and computer access for children and adults, book and magazine selections for all ages, and the ability to print and photocopy documents. Reserved items, such as books and hotspots, can also be retrieved from this location. The library’s online catalog is available at volusialibrary.org.
Limited seating and restroom access are available; however, there are no meeting rooms.
When the new location opens, residents may learn more about its offerings and services by calling 386- 239-6478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.