Motorcycle clubs host annual school supplies giveaway

The Volusia County motorcycle community’s annual school supplies giveaway was held on Aug. 13 at Joe Harris Park in Daytona Beach.
The Divine Divaz Motorcycle Club, Sunchasers Motorcycle Club, Adorable Divas Motorcycle Club, South Side Motorcycle Club, Top Dawg Sothern Chapter and other motorcyclists participated. Cricket Wireless and Brigit’s Custom Works were a couple of the sponsors.
PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./ HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM
