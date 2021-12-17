In previous centuries, the Spanish, English, French and Americans built major fortifications to control the strategic Florida peninsula. Today these forts sit as relics to a bygone age in history.
Zach Zacharias will discuss historic forts such as Castillo de San Marcos, Fort Caroline, Fort Clinch, Fort Pickens and Fort Christmas at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle. Afterward, he will sign copies of his work, “Florida Forts: On the Edge of Empire.”
Zacharias is the senior curator of education and curator of history at the Museum of Arts & Science, Daytona Beach. Reservations are not required for this free program.
For more information, call 386-322-5152, option 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.