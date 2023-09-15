MusicWorks Concerts presents three new performances at Peabody Auditorium

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 for three new shows performing at Peabody Auditorium, presented by MusicWorks Concerts. Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Peabody Box Office.
R&B Legends
MusicWorks Concerts presents “R&B Legends: Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics & Harold Melvin’s Bluenotes’’ at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Peabody Auditorium. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable surcharges.
Russell Thompkins, Jr. & the New Stylistics exemplify “stylistic’’ in the true sense of the word. Their goal is to continue the tradition that Thompkins spent more than 30 years of his life creating, to be true to the music, and consistently provide audiences, around the world, with outstanding performances. His goal is to provide his fans, friends and supporters with the same quality of music and showmanship that they have come to know and love.
For over 30 years, Thompkins was the original lead singer of the Stylistics. His impeccable falsetto voice led the group to international fame and recognition, recording such hits as “You’re A Big Girl Now,” “Stop, Look, Listen,” “You Are Everything,” “Rockin’ Roll Baby,” “Betcha By Golly Wow,” “Break Up To Make Up,” “Stone In Love With You,” “People Make The World Go Round.”
Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes are one of the most dynamic groups that came out of the Gamble-Huff music factory that produced groups like the Spinners and Stylistics. Previously known as Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, among their credits include the memorable love songs “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” (nominated for a Grammy), “The Love I Lost,” “Bad Luck,” “Wake Up Everybody” and many more hits. Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes have been performing to standing room only audiences for decades.
Michael Jackson tribute
MusicWorks Concerts presents “MJ LIVE, a Michael Jackson Tribute’’ at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Peabody Auditorium. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable surcharges.
As the number one Michael Jackson tribute show in the world, “MJ LIVE’’ recreates the electrifying stage show of one of the greatest performers of all time. From iconic dance moves like the moonwalk to timeless hits including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and “Beat It,” the spot-on show brings all the Gloved Ones’ staples to life.
Sing along during the special Jackson 5 segment featuring classics including “I’ll Be There,” “I Want You Back,” “ABC” and more inspired by Soul Train. Dazzling lighting and effects plus the “MJ LIVE’’ dancers and a live band make this show a true spectacular fitting of the King of Pop.
Jefferson Starship
MusicWorks Concerts presents Jefferson Starship at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Peabody Auditorium. Tickets start at $52 plus applicable surcharges.
Descended from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and 2016 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Jefferson Airplane, the members of Jefferson Starship past and present have been exploring the mysteries of music for more than 1000 collective years. The legend of Jefferson Starship begins in 1970 when Paul Kantner released an album entitled “Blows Against the Empire.” They first toured as Jefferson Starship in 1974 and released the album “Dragonfly” which was certified gold.
Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning three platinum and eight gold records as well as numerous Top 40 singles. While Jefferson Starship continues to tour today the band has experienced numerous lineup and personnel changes and each of those members have contributed to the magic and alchemy that make Jefferson Starship iconic.
Founding member David Freiberg continues to lead the band in its present-day incarnation and was also a member of Jefferson Airplane and wrote one of the Jefferson Starship’s greatest hits, “Jane.” Other tremendous hits include “Ride the Tiger,” “Sarah,” “With Your Love,” “Count on Me,” “Winds of Change,” Find Your Way Back,” “Miracles” and “Runaway.”
For information, call (386) 671-3472 or visit or www.PeabodyAuditorium.org.
