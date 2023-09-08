The National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc., Volusia County Chapter, is hosting its fifth annual Laps for Literacy Walkathon. This fundraiser supports programs that improve the literacy rates and reading skills of children of all ages and their families.
Free books, walk keepsakes and nutritional snacks will be offered to all walk participants. The Daytona Beach Black Nurses Association (DBBNA) also will offer blood pressure and glucose checks.
The walkathon will be held on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Cypress Park Walking Trail, 925 George Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach.
Donations to support this fundraiser can be sent to NHBW VCC, Attention: Financial Secretary, P.O. Box 9393, Daytona Beach, FL 32120, or Cash App $NHBWVolusiaCountyChapter.
The National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc. is a 501©(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and their families through support of the arts, culture, education, health wellness, and human service programs.
