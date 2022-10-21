National poetry slam competitions under way in Daytona

Bethune-Cookman University has joined forces with the National Federation of State Poetry Societies (NFSPS) to sponsor the BlackBerry Peach National Poetry Slam Championships, Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 20-22 in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores.
More than 40 of the top slam artists from around the United States will be in Daytona Beach to compete for $5,000 in prize money. Judges score each three-minute performance, holding up score placards much as one might see in an Olympic event—often to cheers or jeers from the audience.
The slam is being hosted in conjunction with the Florida State Poetry Association’s annual conference at the Marriott Residence Inn, 3209 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores.
The National Slam Championship opens Thursday evening with first round “bouts” at the Marriott and the Midway Café, 536 Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, both beginning at 6 p.m. Slam poets who survive the firstround advance to round two, with the best of the best making it to Saturday night’s finals in the Bethune-Cookman Performing Arts Center, 698 W. International Speedway Blvd.
The finals begin at 8 p.m. Friday night’s round two bouts are scheduled for Bethune-Cookman’s Michael & Libby Johnson Center for Civic Engagement, Room A, 740 International Speedway Boulevard, starting at 6 p.m. and running through 10:30 p.m. All events are free to the public except Saturday’s championships.
Tickets can be purchased at https://BBPFinalStage.eventbrite. com
Among the hosts are slam luminaries Ed Mabry of California, a many-time winner in national slam competitions; New York slam fixture Bob Holman; and slam star Shawn Welcome of Orlando.
Joe Cavanaugh of Ormond Beach, the incoming president of NFSPS, is the event organizer along with DeLand’s Noir Jente, host of the Main Street Poetry Slam.
