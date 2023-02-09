The National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc., Volusia County Chapter (NHBWVCC) is presenting a National Teens on Top Summit, Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Police Department Community Room, 129 Valor Blvd, Daytona Beach.
Topics include: My Rights, My Freedom, Self-Image (I Love What I See), Hands Off! Teen Dating, and Domestic Violence Awareness. Summit presenters are Judge Joan Anthony and Cornell Johnson.
A parent or guardian must register participant by Feb. 15.
For more information, email nhbwvolusia@gmail. com.
National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc. is a 501©(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and their families through support of the arts, education, health wellness and human service programs.
