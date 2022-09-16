The New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, offers a variety of free programs to help adults learn new skills and make new friends.
Library volunteer Carolyn Carlisle will offer genealogy assistance from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday in October. She will explain how to use the library’s free databases, which include Ancestry Library Edition, Heritage Quest, America’s Historical Newspapers and Fold 3. Find her in the computer lab.
Stop by the plant clinic at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. A master gardener will check out the plants you bring in, answer questions about your lawn and garden, and explain the concept of Florida friendly landscaping.
The Knit and Crochet Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Drop in and learn how to knit and crochet. All experience levels are welcome. Yarn and needles will be provided.
Make a pumpkin craft with balloons, yarn and glue at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring other items. Registration is required; call 386- 424-2910, option 3.
The Select & Reflect Book Club will review “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Newcomers are welcome to participate in this no-pressure book club.
Create unique jewelry and share tips at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Participants should bring their own materials and tools. Jewelry and supplies cannot be sold, but swapping and sharing are encouraged.
Registration is not required. For more information, call 386-424-2910, option 3.
The library is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
