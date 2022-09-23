Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. It also impacts loved ones who care for them.
Learn how to identify the warning signs and pick up tips for patients and caregivers during a free, three-part education series at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway series. A representative from the Alzheimer’s Association will share detailed information at 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Jan. 9 and April 10.
Participants will learn about the impacts of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, the stages and risk factors, and the current research and treatments available for some symptoms.
They will also learn about early symptoms, the steps needed to receive an accurate diagnosis, how to understand simple communication tips, and essential resources.
Those who complete the program will receive an official completion award and become an ALZ STAR.
Registration is not required.
For more information, call the library at 386- 424-2910, option 3.
