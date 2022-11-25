The Ocean Center will host the 12th annual Light up Volusia from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, on the east plaza of the convention center.
The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with this holiday event, complete with a tree lighting.
The free event will feature kid-friendly activities, snacks, and an opportunity for photos with Santa, as well as live music by The Love Band.
The evening will culminate with the traditional lighting of the Ocean Center’s holiday tree, complete with over 2,300 lights, 1,200 ornaments and a 6-foot-tall snow burst adorning the top.
Attendance to the event is free. Vehicles who bring an unwrapped children’s toy for donation will receive free parking in the Ocean Center lots or parking garage; parking is available for $10 for those who do not donate a toy.
For more information, visit OceanCenter.com or call 386-254-4500.
