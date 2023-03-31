One Daytona Art Festival happening April 1 and 2

One Daytona has announced the fourth edition of the annual One Daytona Art Festival, scheduled for April 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The award-winning festival is a free event welcoming residents and visitors to experience a weekend of art and culture.
For the first time as part of the Art Festival, One Daytona will be hosting the U.S. National Art Battle Championship, a competition where creativity and excitement bring together the most talented artists to compete in a live event on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Victory Circle. This is also a free event and open to the public.
Vig Mayol is an Argentinean mixed media artist representing Florida in the U.S. National Art Battle Championship. Mayol was born and raised in Buenos Aires and currently resides in the Sunshine State. She discovered her talent for painting when she was very young and has pursued her passion since.
The art festival offers an opportunity for local and visiting collectors to experience culture and refinement over the course of two days with high-end artists, crafters, live art at Gallery500, and cash prizes for winning artists. Featuring juried fine artists and non-juried fine craft artisans, the One Daytona Art Festival in partnership with Gallery500 is held at the One Daytona lifestyle and entertainment destination.
“We want to thank our residents and visitors for making the One Daytona Art Festival such a successful event year after year,” said Roxanne Ribakoff, president of One Daytona. “This year we’re at capacity again and that’s a reflection of the wonderful community we live in. We’re excited to host the U.S National Art Battle Championship for the first time, and we’re confident our guests will enjoy the entire weekend we’re planning for them.”
Chalk Art contest and awards ceremony
A returning favorite to the Art Festival is the Chalk Art Competition, where artists will compete for Best in Show and Best in Show Runner Up awards. Attendees can participate in the People’s Choice award by voting for their favorite chalk art display through a donation. The weekend’s festivities will also include a Wine Walk, live music, and a creative Kid’s Zone.
At 10:30 a.m. on the stage beneath the tent in Victory Circle, Gallery500 will host artist Q&A panels. Also, live painting will take place inside Gallery500 during festival hours on both days.
A new mural at One Daytona, in partnership with Beth O’Connor from Ormond Beach, will be revealed on Saturday afternoon. The mural’s theme this year is flora and fauna of Daytona Beach and Central Florida.
Several new and returning artists will also participate in art festival. Dillon Powell is a multidisciplinary artist known for his dynamic aquatic sculptures and his architectural installations. As a Florida native, Dillon has always been inspired by the natural beauty of the area.
Richard Franklin won Best in Show in 2022 and is coming back. Born in New Jersey, he now lives in Texas. Franklin describes his work as paintings that evoke the melancholy sweetness of the blues and the sharp joy of jazz.
The Saturday awards ceremony will take place on the Victory Circle stage at 5 p.m. on April 1. Artists entered in the juried portion of the festival will compete to win prizes for Best in Show, Award of Distinction, and Award of Merit. In total, more than $6,000 will be awarded in prizes this year.
All proceeds from this year’s event will once again be donated to Volusia County Schools Visual Arts Program and ArtHaus. Since the first art festival, the program has donated $55,000 to visual arts programs in our community.
For more information, visit www. onedaytona.com.
