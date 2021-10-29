Operation Changing Lives begins annual toy drive

Florida Oral & Facial Surgical Associates and Operation Changing Lives are getting ready to kick off their annual toy drive for children in Volusia and Flagler counties.
Operation Changing Lives Toy Drive started 14 years ago as a way to help lowincome families in the area who struggle to give Christmas gifts to their children. The staff at Florida Oral & Facial Surgical Associates – the region’s top oral and facial surgical practice – partners with more than 10 local schools and guidance counselors to identify children in need of some holiday cheer.
Last year, Operation Changing Lives was able to provide toys for more than 4,000 elementary children in the area and hopes to double that this year. Toys will be collected starting on Nov. 1, up until Christmas. Donations will be collected at the Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and the Palm Coast Florida Oral & Facial Surgical Associates’ offices.
Offices taking donations
Daytona Beach Office
549 Health Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
New Smyrna Beach Office
429 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Palm Coast Office
21 Hospital Drive, Suite 180
Palm Coast, FL 3216
You can also drop off donations during the 12th annual Operation Changing Lives 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 20. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at Crabby Joes at 3701 S. Atlantic Ave., in Daytona Beach Shores. Toys will also be collected during The Daytona Beach Shores Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, which starts at 2 p.m.
“This is our home. We live here and work here, and we see the struggles some families go through to give their children a great Christmas and we want to help,” said Dr. Curtis Schalit, F.A.C.S. “For us, it’s about the joy of seeing that smile on a child’s face when they get their toy.”
Operation Changing Lives will also be hosting its annual golf tournament on April 30, 2022, at the New Smyrna Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.