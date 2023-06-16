The City of Ormond Beach has announced a new partnership with the Service Corp of Retired Executives (SCORE), a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals through education and mentorship.
SCORE and the City of Ormond Beach has established a business assistance center for local business owners and entrepreneurs to get practical advice from experienced executives.
SCORE will be available to walk-ins for counseling sessions and mentorship on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.
“Ormond Beach is committed to helping our local businesses succeed. They are the foundation of our local economy, employ our residents, create new jobs, and make our community a more prosperous place. This partnership with SCORE is another way we can help our local businesses succeed,” said Mayor Bill Partington.
SCORE members will also be available to meet Ormond Beach business owners and entrepreneurs by appointment at their office or online.
‘Open for Business’ environment
During walk-in or appointment sessions, business owners and entrepreneurs can expect assistance with generating a business plan, developing their business strategies, creating and implementing a marketing plan, and leveraging other technical processes.
“The vision behind this partnership is to continue to grow an ‘Open for Business’ environment where Ormond Beach businesses have a go-to location to easily access services and programs available through the City Economic Development Department and SCORE,” said Economic Development Director Brian Rademacher.
Sheila Slick, SCORE Volusia/Flagler Chapter chairwoman added, “Our collaboration with SCORE certified business mentors and the city is a testament to the power of community partnerships in supporting the growth and success of local businesses. By working together, we can provide invaluable resources and guidance to help entrepreneurs start, launch, and scale their businesses.”
The Economic Development Department will also work with SCORE to host local workshops. These workshops will be related to business development, management, leadership, market research, home-based businesses, and entrepreneurship.
This initiative will further enhance services provided to small businesses and entrepreneurs growing in the city. These accomplished executives will help Ormond Beach business owners and entrepreneurs to launch their ideas and grow their businesses within the City of Ormond Beach.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 386-255-6889, e-mail: ch.admin0087@scorevolunteer.org, or visit Volusia/ Flagler|SCORE
