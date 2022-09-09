The Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., will host several special programs for adults in October.
The Timucua of Volusia County: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Felipe De Paula, assistant curator at the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, will discuss the inhabitants of pre-Columbian north and central Florida.
Health day at the library: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Pick up tips on improving your financial health, learn the history of gelatin and discover ways to age in place.
What’s the buzz? 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Jack Dunlop from the Volusia Beekeepers organization will discuss local beekeeping and honey production.
Medicare basics: 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Thursday, Oct. 13. Learn about Medicare from SHINE advocate Carrie Petesch.
Be bear aware: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. A bear biologist from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will discuss bear biology, what to do if you encounter a bear, and how to reduce human-bear conflicts.
Night with a scientist: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Marine Science Center Manager Chad Macfie will describe the center’s rehabilitation programs for sea turtles and seabirds.
Container gardens: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Short on space for a garden? Discover how container gardening can expand current gardens or be used to start a new, easy-to-manage garden.
Registration is not required for these free programs. For more information, call the adult services desk at 386-676-4191.
