The Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., will host a day of programs on how to prepare for severe weather on Saturday, June 11. Programs will include:
- Stay entertained during a hurricane: 11 a.m. Staff will explain the free library services that can be downloaded to smartphones, tablets or e-readers to keep the family entertained during an extended power or internet outage.
- Basic cooking: Noon. This Recipes and Reads program will feature easyto-cook fried rice using refrigerator leftovers. Registering the number in your group by calling the library is encouraged to ensure samples. This project is funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the state’s Division of Library and Information Services.
- Meteorology: 2 p.m. Mallory Nicholls, a meteorologist at Spectrum 13, will offer tips on preparing for severe weather.
- Prepare with Pedro: 3 p.m. The American Red Cross will teach students in grades K-2 how to be prepared and take action for hazards.
- Pillowcase Project: 4 p.m. The American Red Cross will teach children in grades 3-5 about personal and family preparedness and help them create a personal emergency supply kit. Registration is not required for these free programs.
For more information, call the library at 386-676-4191.
