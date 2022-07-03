The Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., will host a variety of educational programs for adults in July.
• Sustainable fishing: 2 p.m. Friday, July 8. Jill Christoferson, a biological scientist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, will discuss best practices for sustainable fishing.
• Historical coastal forts: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Zach Zacharias, senior curator of education and curator of history at the Museum of Arts & Science, will share information about the historic coastal forts of Florida. Florida claims several historic forts built by the Spanish, English, French and Americans.
• Lighthouses of Volusia County: 2 p.m. Friday, July 15. John Mann, lead docent at the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, will shed light on the three lighthouses of Volusia County. He will also discuss the history of lighthouses, as well as facets of lighthouses throughout the world and history. He will reveal one of Volusia County’s best kept historic secrets.
• World War II tugboats: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16. Dan Friend, president and military curator at the DeLand Memorial Hospital and Veterans Museum, will discuss the World War II tugboats that were built on Lake Beresford in DeLand.
• Turtle Tech: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Dr. John Robbins, chair of the Aeronautical Science Department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, will share information the Turtle Tech program, which uses unmanned aircraft systems to collect data on sea turtle movement along Florida’s Space Coast.
• Creatures on the beach: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Carolyn Kovacs, a sea grant agent for the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension, will delve into the marine invertebrates and organisms found on the beach in Volusia County.
• Historical structures: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Adult Services Librarian Ray Lennard will offer suggestions, useful websites and databases for tracking down historical information about structures and their former owners.
Registration is not required for these free programs, which are co-sponsored by the Friends of the Ormond Beach Library. For more information, call the library at 386-676-4191, ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.