Volusia County’s Building and Code Administration, Environmental Management, and Planning and Development divisions will be open for walkins from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays through April 28 at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
The decision to move the closing time up 90 minutes was made to accommodate the significant influx of permit requests and ensure they are processed quickly.
“Since the hurricanes, our offices have experienced an unprecedented number of permit requests from residents seeking to restore their property,” said Growth and Resource Management Director Clay Ervin. “With the 2023 hurricane season quickly approaching, we’re finding methods to give our team the time they need to focus solely on processing permits.”
Residents and contractors may submit permit applications and other pertinent documentation on the county’s website. Additionally, if someone needs to visit an office in person after 3:30 p.m., an accommodation can be made by calling 386-822- 5013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.