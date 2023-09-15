Pilot Club donates to Volusia County non-profits

The Pilot Club of the Halifax Area donated a total of $14,988 during the period July 2022 to June 2023: $13,373 to 13 non-profit organizations within the Volusia County community, including Rose Marie Byron Children’s Center, Beacon Center, Wit-NEST Inc., Sunrise Community Foundation, Jewish Federation of Volusia/Flagler Counties and First Step Shelter.
Donations of $1,615 also were made for projects within the Florida District Pilot International for the Founders Fund, Scholarship Houses, Anchors and more.
The Pilot Club of the Halifax Area is a non-profit service organization serving Volusia County. The club is a member of Florida District Pilot International along with membership in Pilot International. The focus is “Advocating Leadership and Service in Youth and Young Adults, Brain Safety and Health, and Caring and Supporting Families in Times of Need.’’
For more information about the Pilot Club, send an email to pilotclubofhalifax@gmail.com.
