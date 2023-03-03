One Voice for Volusia will have its monthly coalition meeting on Wednesday, March 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Speedway Indoor Karting, 2455 W. International Speedway Blvd., Suite 300, Daytona Beach. It’s located in the Volusia Square shopping center.
J. Michael McCormick, media relations/education coordinator from Florida’s Poison Control Centers Jacksonville, will discuss relevant information and current trends from the centers.
He will also provide guidance on an important prevention topic: safe storage and disposal of medication.
