Port Orange Council member Kat Atwood resigns

Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigned from her seat Tuesday, citing medical reasons. Atwood’s resignation is effective immediately. Atwood was elected to a four-year term in August 2022 to represent the city’s District 2 seat.
“This has not been an easy decision. If I’m not able to give it my all, I need to step down and allow someone else to have the opportunity. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. I will continue to seek out ways to serve the City of Port Orange as I am able, but for now I need to focus on my health,” Atwood said.
The city council will appoint a temporary replacement to serve in her place until a special election can be held for the seat. The winner would serve out the remainder of Atwood’s term. That process will be discussed at the council’s Feb. 7 meeting.
“Her dedication to this community and willingness to serve this city and its citizens will truly be missed. I know this was a difficult decision for her and her family to make, but I must respect their privacy at this time, and I wish the entire Atwood family only the best,” said Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette.
Atwood grew up in Orange City and went to high school in DeLand. She served 22 years in the United States Navy before retiring and returning home to Volusia County. She attended Daytona State College’s Culinary School and earned a Chef’s Medallion as a pastry chef.
