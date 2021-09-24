Port Orange names new police chief

The City of Port Orange has chosen Manuel Marino as its new police chief.
He was selected from 41 applicants duringa a national recruitment process after the city partnered with the Florida Police Chiefs Education and Research Foundation (FPCER) STARS (Selection Training Assessment Recruitment Support) program.
Marino will be the permanent replacement for Chief Tom Grimaldi who retired on June 11.
He is the current assistant chief of police for the Hollywood Police Department in Florida, where he started his career as a police officer in 1995.
Marino worked his way up through the ranks serving as major over the Special Operations and Patrol Divisions, Criminal Investigations Division and Support Services Division before becoming the assistant chief of police over the Administrative Services Bureau in 2018.
Barry University grad
He holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Barry University and a master’s degree in Administrative Leadership from the University of Oklahoma.
Marino attended the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy 240th Session in 2010, where he was one of six participants selected out of 263 to be a section leader.
He has received numerous awards and honors throughout his career including multiple Officer of the Year awards.
Marino has served on the executive boards for the Hollywood Police Athletic League, Voices for Children of Broward County and he has been regularly visiting Volusia County for the last 20 years.
His anticipated start date with the city is Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.